CBI questions Gehlot's OSD in suicide case of Rajasthan police officer

The CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu on May 23, officials said. The Rajasthan Government had handed over the probe to the CBI in the case.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 11:54 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 11:49 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The CBI on Tuesday questioned Deva Ram Saini, OSD to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with the alleged suicide by state police officer Vishnudutt Vishnoi in Churu on May 23, officials said. A team of special crime unit of the CBI from Delhi is in Jaipur to record statements in connection with the death of Vishnoi, who was SHO of Rajgarh. His body was found hanging from the ceiling of his official residence in Churu, officials said.

The move comes at a time when the Rajasthan government is facing political turmoil after Sachin Pilot's rebellion and his subsequent sacking as deputy chief minister. Sources, however, made it clear that the agency is conducting an investigation in a professional manner in a case handed over to it by the state government itself. The agency had on Monday evening questioned Congress MLA Krishna Poonia for nearly three hours at her home in Jaipur, they said.

The sources said people are being examined to know various aspects of the case and it does not mean that they are accused as a final picture will emerge only after completion of the probe. The Rajasthan Government had handed over the probe to the CBI in the case. Bishnoi's brother had filed a complaint with the Rajasthan police alleging he was under pressure which led him to take this drastic step, they said. Two suicide notes were recovered from Vishnoi-- one addressed to his parents and the other to the Superintendent of Police of the district.

In the suicide note to the SP, Vishnoi had said he was not able to bear the pressure put on him. In his suicide note, he had also said that he tried to give his best to the Rajasthan Police. A screenshot of a purported WhatsApp chat that Vishnoi had with one of his activist friends, in which the police officer talked about being trapped in dirty politics, had also gone viral.

The leaders of the BJP and the BSP have alleged that the officer, who was known for his honesty and hard work, was being pressured by Congress MLA Poonia, a charge that she has denied. Poonia represents Sadulpur constituency in Rajasthan.

