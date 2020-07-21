COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad rises to 11,420

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad reached 11,420 in the Maharashtra district after 179 more people tested positive for the disease on Tuesday, an official said. The new cases included 123 from the city, 46 from rural parts of the district, and 10 from various entry points in Aurangabad, he said.

On Monday, total of 438 cases were reported - 51 till afternoon and 387 later in the day. There have been 400 deaths so far due to the disease in the district, the official said.

As of now, there are 4,720 active cases while 6,300 patients have been discharged after recovery, he said..