Huge wall collapses at Har ki Pairi

Heavy overnight rains led to the collapse of a huge wall at Har ki Pairi on the banks of the Ganga here in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said. The incident occurred at around 3.30 am but no one was hurt, Additional Mela officials Lalit Narayan Mishra and Harbir Singh said after examining the spot on Tuesday morning. Residents were taken aback to see a huge mound of debris near Brahmakund at Har Ki Pairi when they woke up and it was being suspected that the wall collapse was apparently caused either by lightning or by digging of a nearby road it for laying underground electricity wires. Ascetics and seers reacted angrily to the incident which, according to them, should not have happened at a time when the state is gearing up for the 2021 Kumbh in Haridwar.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's president Mahant Narendra Giri said, "Har ki Pairi is a national heritage and conserving it is our collective responsibility. The state government should immediately repair and beautify it." Jairam Ashram paramadhyaksha Swami Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari and Swami Harichetnanand Maharaj complained that things are being done in a very unplannned manner in Haridwar which may lead to a big accident in the future. They advised the administration to examine the entire Har ki Pairi area from safety point of view and carry out the necessary repair work wherever required.

Teerth purohit Pandit Ashutosh Sharma said the wall that collapsed had been built in 1935..