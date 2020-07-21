Left Menu
Development News Edition

Huge wall collapses at Har ki Pairi

Heavy overnight rains led to the collapse of a huge wall at Har ki Pairi on the banks of the Ganga here in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:35 IST
Huge wall collapses at Har ki Pairi

Heavy overnight rains led to the collapse of a huge wall at Har ki Pairi on the banks of the Ganga here in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.  The incident occurred at around 3.30 am but no one was hurt, Additional Mela officials Lalit Narayan Mishra and Harbir Singh said after examining the spot on Tuesday morning.  Residents were taken aback to see a huge mound of debris near Brahmakund at Har Ki Pairi when they woke up and it was being suspected that the wall collapse was apparently caused either by lightning or by digging of a nearby road it for laying underground electricity wires. Ascetics and seers reacted angrily to the incident which, according to them, should not have happened at a time when the state is gearing up for the 2021 Kumbh in Haridwar.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad's president Mahant Narendra Giri said, "Har ki Pairi is a national heritage and conserving it is our collective responsibility. The state government should immediately repair and beautify it." Jairam Ashram paramadhyaksha Swami Brahmaswaroop Brahmachari and Swami Harichetnanand Maharaj complained that things are being done in a very unplannned manner in Haridwar which may lead to a big accident in the future. They advised the administration to examine the entire Har ki Pairi area from safety point of view and carry out the necessary repair work wherever required.

Teerth purohit Pandit Ashutosh Sharma said the wall that collapsed had been built in 1935..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Cong workers clash with police over toll plaza operation in J&K's Kathua

Congress workers held protests against the operation of a toll plaza at Lakhanpur in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district and clashed with the police on Tuesday. Several Congress workers and leaders were detained, the police said.A new toll p...

Salaries of 9K teachers paid till Mar, 5,406 on COVID-19 duty got dues till April: NrDMC tells HC

The Delhi High Court was informed by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation NrDMC on Tuesday that it has paid salaries to all 9,000 teachers engaged by till March and 5,406 of them, who are put on COVID-19 duty, have been given their dues fo...

8 killed in landslides in Nepal

Eight people, including two children, were killed in landslides triggered by incessant rains in Nepal, home ministry officials said here on Tuesday. Two children below the age of five were buried alive under a landslide in Tokha municipalit...

Over 1.60 lakh healthcare facilities in country operating without permission: CPCB to NGT

The Central Pollution Control Board CPCB told the National Green Tribunal Tuesday that over 1.60 lakh healthcare facilities across the country have not obtained requisite permission under Bio-medical Waste Management BMWM Rules and running ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020