Two liquor contractors shot dead in Sirsa district

Two liquor contractors were shot dead allegedly by a group of three to four armed assailants outside a vend in Haryana's Sirsa district, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday evening near village Chautala close to the Rajasthan border.

The assailants came to a dhaba near the liquor vend on motorcycles and opened fire at the victims who were present close by. The victims were identified as Mukesh and Jai Prakash.

Over thirty rounds of fire were opened at them and they were declared “brought dead” after being rushed to a nearby hospital on Monday night, police said. Police said a case has been registered and further investigations were on. Police are probing rivalry angle as the two contractors were into the liquor trade.