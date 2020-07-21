Left Menu
Houses flooded in Assam's Nagaon district due to release of water from dam in Karbi Anglong

Hundreds of houses in the Raha area of Nagaon district got flooded on Tuesday after water was released from a dam of Karbi Langpi hydropower project in Karbi Anglong.

ANI | Nagaon (Assam) | Updated: 21-07-2020 18:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 18:17 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspecting flood and erosion caused by the Aie River at Tulsi Jhora in Chirang district.. Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of houses in the Raha area of Nagaon district got flooded on Tuesday after water was released from a dam of Karbi Langpi hydropower project in Karbi Anglong. Priyanka Bonia, Circle Officer of Raha, said the several villages have been affected including Madhavpura, Juripar, Jorabari, Magurgaon, Amtala and Kamargaon.

Normal life has also been disrupted in Tinsukia due to heavy rainfall. Earlier today Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inspected flood and erosion caused by Aie River at Tulsi Jhora in Chirang district.

Central Water Commission official Sharad Chandra Kalita said the water level in the Brahmaputra river, which passes through Guwahati, had started rising again from 10 pm on Monday. The state government has said that 85 persons have died due to floods in Assam and over 24 lakh people have been affected.

The death toll of animals due to flood in Kaziranga National Park rose to 116 including 88 hog deers and 11 rhinos. The floods have damaged over one lakh hectares of crops.

The government has set up 276 relief camps and 192 relief distribution centres to help people affected by the floods in the state. (ANI)

