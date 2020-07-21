Left Menu
MP: No new entrants in jails without clearing coronavirus test

After 64 inmates of a jail in Raisen district were found to have contracted coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said no person will be admitted to a prison in the state before undergoing a test.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 21-07-2020 21:18 IST
After 64 inmates of a jail in Raisen district were found to have contracted coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday said no person will be admitted to a prison in the state before undergoing a test. The government also announced suspension of the jailer of Bareli sub-jail.

Sixty-four inmates and three guards from the jail were found to be infected with coronavirus on Monday. Minister for Home and Jail Narottam Mishra informed on Tuesday evening said that some of the coronavirus-infected prisoners had been shifted to neighbouring Vidisha district while others were isolated in the jail itself.

"41 of the infected prisoners have been shifted to Vidisha Medical College (hospital)," he said, adding that those seriously ill will be shifted to Bhopal. "From now on, we will make arrangements for coronavirus tests of new prisoners before they are admitted to any jail in the state. Only after clearing the test the person can enter the jail. Till then, the person will be put in quarantine cell," Mishra said.

"As per the preliminary inquiry report, the jailer of Bareli sub-jail, Vinay Garhwal, has been found to be at fault. I have issued the order to suspend him," the minister added. A medical officer posted in Bareli said it was suspected that some newly admitted inmates spread the infection in the jail.

