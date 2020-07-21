Left Menu
Downpour leads to traffic jams in Delhi

To go from Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan, use DND-Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted. "There is heavy waterlogging on Ring road near WHO.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 22:17 IST
Heavy rains lashed large swathes of the national capital on Tuesday, disrupting traffic at several places in Delhi, officials said. Residents shared on social media pictures and videos of rainwater gushing into their houses and vehicles navigating waterlogged roads.

The Delhi Police posted alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about traffic in the national capital. "The route from Sarai Kale Khan to IP Flyover has been closed for traffic. To go from Ashram Chowk to Sarai Kale Khan, use DND-Mayur Vihar-Noida Link Road-Pusta Road," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

"There is heavy waterlogging on Ring road near WHO. The carriageway of Bhairon road leading to Mathura road has also caved in, blocking the entire traffic. Traffic has been diverted," a senior police officer said. The traffic coming from Akshardham towards Sarai Kale Khan to further go through Barapulla, traffic coming from Ashram side towards Akshardham to further go through Pushta road, Geeta colony flyover, police said.

"Motorists coming from Ashram side are also being advised to take DND, Mayur Vihar, Noida Link road, Akshardham, Pushta road. No vehicle is being allowed towards ITO from Nizamuddin Khatta," they said. Traffic is likely to remain heavy at and around Sarai Kale Khan which is being regulated, they said.

On Sunday, the traffic was also disrupted due to heavy waterlogging after rains..

