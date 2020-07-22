Police official injured in TMC-BJP clash in Bengal village
Chakraborty was admitted to Jhargram Super-speciality Hospital while the injured BJP and TMC activists were released after administering first aid. District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathod said the incident would be probed..PTI | Jhargram | Updated: 22-07-2020 00:31 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 00:31 IST
A police official and a number of political party workers were injured in a clash between activists of the Trinamool Congress and the BJP over a local issue in a village in West Bengals Jhargram district on Tuesday, police said. The incident occurred at Kalinja under Beliabera police station area.
Circle Inspector of Gopiballabhpur, Gautam Chakraborty, was seriously injured when he was trying to bring the situation under control, police said. Chakraborty was admitted to Jhargram Super-speciality Hospital while the injured BJP and TMC activists were released after administering first aid.
District Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Bharat Rathod said the incident would be probed..
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Trinamool Congress
- Kalinja
- Amit Kumar
- TMC
- Jhargram Superspeciality Hospital
ALSO READ
BJP begins Bihar Assembly campaign, holds virtual 'Jan Samvad' in 70 constituencies
PM Modi made India proud as China agreed to disengage at LAC: BJP
BJP slams Telangana govt over demolition of old secretariat buildings amidst pandemic
Kapil Mishra, BJP instigated Delhi riots: Husain Dalwai
BJP’s attack on Rahul a bid to divert people’s attention from Galwan issue: Punjab CM