266 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

266 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported from Rajasthan in the last 24 hours, the State's Health Department said on Wednesday. The total number of cases in Rajasthan now stands at 31,599, including 8,129 active cases and 22,889 recoveries.

So far 581 coronavirus deaths have been reported from the state. As per data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's COVID-19 tally now stands at 11,92,915, including 4,11,133 active cases, 7,53,050 recoveries and 28,732 deaths.