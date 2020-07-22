Amit Shah congratulates scientists as Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 achieved

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah congratulated scientists as indigenously designed 700 MWe Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant-3 in Gujarat achieved criticality.

Shri Amit Shah said, "This is a big day in India's nuclear history and the entire nation salutes our scientists on this stellar achievement".

Union Home Minister added, "New India is marching ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to realise his vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat".

(With Inputs from PIB)