3 held in liquor contractors' murder case in Haryana

Three men were arrested on Wednesday, two of them by the Rajasthan police, two days after two liquor contractors were shot dead allegedly by a group of three to four armed assailants in Haryana's Sirsa district. The incident took place on Monday evening near Chautala village, close to the Rajasthan border.

A Haryana police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that it was reported at the Dabwali police station in Sirsa that unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants had shot dead Mukesh and Jai Parkash near Chautala and fled the spot. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Arun Singh, who also holds the charge of Sirsa superintendent of police, formed teams to crack the case under the supervision of the Dabwali deputy superintendent of police, he added.

"Working on intelligence and other inputs, the police teams arrested a man allegedly involved in the incident, who was identified as Sunny, a resident of Chautala," the spokesperson said. He added that the Rajasthan police arrested two more accused in the case -- Ankit, a resident of Jandwala Bishnoiyan, and Rahul of Sangaria (Rajasthan).

The Haryana police will soon bring the duo to the state on production warrant for questioning in the case, the spokesperson said..