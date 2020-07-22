PM to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan' on Aug 5: Trust member

Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, one of the members of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust, on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the ground-breaking ceremony of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5. Talking to reporters here, he said all chief ministers must be invited for the ceremony.

"The PM has agreed to come to Ayodhya on August 5 for the 'bhoomi pujan' of Ram temple. He will be there for one- and-a-half hours. Earlier, there were speculations that he would attend the ceremony virtually, but I insisted that it should be done in person," Swami Govind Devgiri Maharaj, also known as Kishorji Vyas, said. Replying to a query whether Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be invited to the ground-breaking ceremony, he said, "He must be invited." "There is no question of not inviting CM Thackeray. He must be invited...I think there is no point in not inviting anybody. We must invite all the CMs, notable saints and social leaders," he added.

"But considering some practical difficulties due to COVID-19 and as the PM is coming there, only those people can come there, who can land in Lucknow and can come to Ayodhya by road as helicopters cannot land there," he said. "According to me, late Balasaheb Thackeray was a great hero, who had emphasised building a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya," he said.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had on Tuesday said that Uddhav Thackeray will definitely go for the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram temple construction. Asked whether Thackeray has received an invitation for the ceremony, Raut had said, "It will come." Asked about NCP chief Sharad Pawar's recent statement that some people think building a temple will help eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic, Swami Devgiri Maharaj said, "People love Modiji so much that they always like to talk about him." "They always try to find a chance to talk about him- for or against. If someone talks in support, it does not become news, but if someone speaks against, it does and there are people who always like to be in news therefore they speak," he said. He said that the temple ground-breaking ceremony will be a "great moment" in history as it was awaited for the last five centuries.