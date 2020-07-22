Left Menu
Punjab to procure 7 RNA-extraction machines to spur COVID testing facility

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 22-07-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 20:16 IST
The Punjab government on Wednesday decided to procure seven automatic RNA-extraction machines to equip viral testing labs in the state to boost their COVID-19 testing capacity. Three such labs are already operational at government medical colleges in Patiala, Amritsar and Faridkot and four were set up recently in Mohali, Ludhiana and Jalandhar.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting, held through video conference and chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the chief minister asked the authorities to procure these crucial machines within three to four weeks, an official statement said.

The move is aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic through increased testing, it said. The Cabinet approved the procure seven automatic RNA (ribonucleic acid)-extraction machines and test kits as approved by the health sector response and procurement committee, it said.

The expenditure on these machines and test kits would be incurred from the State Disaster Response Fund, and the entire procurement process would be handled by the vice-chancellor of Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot. The Cabinet also decided to allocate additional land to those who give their property for developmental projects as compensation under the land pooling policy.

To enable this step, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the land pooling policy in respect of residential sector and its extension to the industrial sector in the jurisdiction of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). The move came amid the GMADA getting ready to acquire 1,680 acres of land in the first phase for the development of the Aerotropolis estate. The policy change will also facilitate the development of industrial estates in sectors 101 and 103 in SAS Nagar, Mohali by easing the process of land acquisition for timely execution of developmental projects, the official statement said.

Under the amended policy, 1,000 square yards of developed residential plots and 200 square yards of commercial plots, excluding parking, will be given in place of the cash compensation for every one acre of land to be acquired from landowners for the upcoming Aerotropolis residential estate. Introduced for industrial sector development for the first time, the Land Pooling Policy will, in this case, provide that for every one acre of land, landowners get 1,100 sq yards of industrial plots and 200 sq yards of the developed commercial plot, excluding parking, in lieu of cash compensation.

