5 BJP workers arrested in Bengal's Jhargram for trashing officer with bamboo sticks: Police

Five workers of the BJP were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly beating up a police officer with bamboo sticks in West Bengal's Jhargram district, officials said. Gautam Chakraborty, the circle inspector of Gopiballabhpur, was beaten up as he tried to stop a clash that broke out between members of the BJP and the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday over the screening of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'July 21' address, they said.

The incident happened in Beliabera's Petbindhi village. The five BJP workers were arrested and produced before the Jhargram sessions court, which remanded them to three days of police custody.

Police said they hit the officer with bamboo sticks on head when he reached there along with a small contingent to tackle the situation. Following this, a large number of police personnel were sent to the area and they brought the situation under control, officials said.

Chakraborty is at present undergoing treatment at the Jhargram Super Speciality Hospital. Several workers of the two parties were also injured in the clash and are undergoing treatment.