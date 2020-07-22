Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suspected COVID-19 patient, pregnant wife 'assaulted' in Bengal; Mamata says fight disease not those infected

The ongoing combat against the pandemic is the "fight for survival", she said, adding that people should unitedly stand by the patients and help them recover quickly. Her comments followed the IT professional alleging on Wednesday that he, his three-year-old son and his wife who is three months' pregnant were assaulted physically by their neighbours on Tuesday afternoon though they are adhering to the COVID-19 quarantine protocol.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 22-07-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 21:45 IST
Suspected COVID-19 patient, pregnant wife 'assaulted' in Bengal; Mamata says fight disease not those infected
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A suspected COVID-19 patient, his pregnant wife and their child were allegedly assaulted by their neighbours at Patuli in the southern part of the city, following which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday asked people to fight the disease and not those who are infected. The ongoing combat against the pandemic is the "fight for survival", she said, adding that people should unitedly stand by the patients and help them recover quickly.

Her comments followed the IT professional alleging on Wednesday that he, his three-year-old son and his wife who is three months' pregnant were assaulted physically by their neighbours on Tuesday afternoon though they are adhering to the COVID-19 quarantine protocol. He claimed that the neighbours pushed his wife and beat him with shoes as they are against their stay at their home.

The neighbours, however, rubbished the allegations and have accused the man and his family members of violating the home isolation protocol related to COVID-19. The man had been tested last week and the results are awaited. Tests were conducted on his wife and son as well and both had tested negative.

The man had mailed his complaint to Patuli police station on Tuesday night when the personnel on duty asked his wife to do so when she went there. An investigation has been initiated into the case after the complaint was lodged, police said on Wednesday.

More reports of attacks on frontline warriors and patients have been surfacing in the state from time to time. Banerjee said, "We have to keep this in mind that our fight is against the disease and not against those who have been infected by it. There are instances when people do not want to allow a person infected with the disease to enter their locality. I appeal to them not to do so.

"We must not forget that anybody can be infected by the disease any moment. So we must unitedly fight against it. It's our duty to treat the patient and we will try to help them in the best possible way ... This fight is for survival," she told reporters at the state secretariat. She thanked doctors, nurses, health workers and the police for playing an important role in fighting novel coronavirus.

Around 35 WBCS officials and 500 policemen have been infected by the disease, she said. "There will be times when we will have to face cyclones like Amphan, Aila, Fani or have to stand against dengue or COVID-19. We all have to stand against them unitedly, loving each other," Banerjee added.

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Global supply chain getting redesigned, redefined due to COVID-19, geopolitics: Chandrasekaran

The global supply chain is getting redesigned and redefined in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, current geopolitical situation and trade issues, Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Wednesday. Speaking in a discussion at the India ...

Rajasthan reports 961 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Six more deaths due to coronavirus were recorded in Rajasthan on Wednesday, raising the toll in the state to 583, officials said.&#160; The state also reported 961 new COVID-19 cases which pushed its tally to 32,334, as per the health depa...

State finances stressed, need greater room to incur additional costs due to COVID-19: N K Singh

Finances of the states are stressed on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and some fiscal norms should be relaxed to allow them greater room for incurring additional expenditure, 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh said on Wednesday. ...

US Senator calls Chinese consulate in Houston 'massive spy centre'

Coming in support of the US decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Republican Senator Marco Rubio called the facility the central node of the Communist Partys vast network of spies. The US on Wednesday ordered the closure of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020