Assistant professor's body found hanging in house

Hyderabad, July 22 (PTI): An assistant professor with the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) here allegedly died by suicide, police said on Wednesday. His body was found hanging in his house, the police said.

This came to light this afternoon when the man's housemaid went to his house after he did not respond to her phone call, a police official said. The housemaid, along with the watchman of the apartment complex, broke open the door and found the assistant professor dead, the official said.

The man is suspected to have taken the extreme step two days due to depression, he said. A note purportedly written by the institute's faculty member was found at the scene. The note had a phone number and a message saying: "Please call my father," the police official said.