Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday through video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 11:06 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 11:06 IST
PM Modi lays foundation stone for Manipur Water Supply Project
Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Manipur Water Supply Project on Thursday through video conferencing. The Manipur Water Supply Project is an important component of efforts of the State government to achieve the goal of 'Har Ghar Jal' by 2024. The project outlay is about Rs 3054.58 Crores with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Development of North Eastern Region Jitendra Singh, Manipur Governor Najma Akbar Ali Heptulla, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also attended the event through video conferencing. The Government of India initiated the Jal Jeevan Mission to provide safe and adequate quantity drinking water to every rural household of the country by 2024 with the motto "Har Ghar Jal" .

The government has provided funds under Jal Jeevan Mission to Manipur for Freshwater Household Tap Connections (FHTCs) to cover 1,185 habitations with 1, 42,749 households. (ANI)

TRENDING

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

China evacuates thousands after floods threaten villages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US taking China-US relationship onto wrong path, says Chinese Embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday local time accused the US of taking the relationship between the two countries down a wrong path and said it was time to return to the right direction. If the ChinaUS relationship is a vehicle,...

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts can't intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker.

Sibal, appearing for C P Joshi, refers to SC verdict, says courts cant intervene in disqualification process undertaken by Speaker....

Cricket-Bangladesh mull Sri Lanka tour following World Cup postponement

Bangladesh is planning to reschedule their three-test series in Sri Lanka in October following the postponement of this years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, according to a report. The series was originally scheduled in July-August but had...

DRC: President Felix Tshisekedi announces end of COVID-19 health emergency

In a televised address, the Democratic Republic of Congos President, Felix Tshisekedi has announced an end to the COVID-19 health emergency enforced since 24 March, according to a news report by Radio France Internationale.People in the Dem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020