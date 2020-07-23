Left Menu
SC refuses to entertain plea seeking standard Yoga protocol to enhance COVID-19 resistance

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union Ministry of AYUSH to develop standard Yoga protocol to help the general public enhance COVID-19 resistance.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 13:51 IST
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union Ministry of AYUSH to develop standard Yoga protocol to help the general public enhance COVID-19 resistance. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that it is aware of the benefits of Yoga but it cannot pass such order on a PIL and it is for the government to take a call. The bench said that the petitioner may approach the government with his plea.

The PIL, filed by advocate Ashwini Upadhyay, also asked that AYUSH Ministry be directed to customise Yoga protocols to control most common diseases like diabetes, fever, infections, cardiovascular, respiratory, and digestive diseases. It has also sought direction for the ministry of information and broadcasting to take steps to broadcast COVID-19 Yoga protocols, as well as other customised Yoga protocols among the general public in order to strengthen the body's immune system and overall development of mind and body, morning and evening every day.

"Direct the Ministry of HRD to develop a standard textbook on Environment, Health and Yoga Science for students of I-VIII standard and make its study compulsory throughout the country," the plea also sought. It further sought that the AYUSH Ministry be directed to frame a 'National Yoga Policy' to promote and propagate Yoga Science in order to make the people fully aware of the health-hazards, health-hygiene, and health safety. (ANI)

