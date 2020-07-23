Left Menu
Development News Edition

West Pakistani refugee community given domicile certificates in J-K, thank PM Modi, Centre for abrogating Article 370

Refugees from West Pakistan here are looking forward to celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A next month, which they say have paved the way for them to get domicile certificates after residing in the region for several decades.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 23-07-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 16:52 IST
West Pakistani refugee community given domicile certificates in J-K, thank PM Modi, Centre for abrogating Article 370
Visual from Arnia, Jammu. Image Credit: ANI

Refugees from West Pakistan here are looking forward to celebrating the first anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A next month, which they say have paved the way for them to get domicile certificates after residing in the region for several decades. Ganesh Chander, a West Pakistani refugee said with domicile certificates, members of his community can even apply for government jobs as well, something which was not possible one year ago.

In August last year, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. "One year ago we were very concerned. Our children could not get admission further after completing matriculation. They could not take up jobs. Whatever Modi ji has done in the last one year is very good. There has been no other PM in the last 70 years who have done so much for us. This is a huge thing for us," Chander told ANI.

"With our domicile certificate we will be entitled to all rights. We can now get jobs like other people in Jammu and Kashmir. We can also own land in our name. For us, Modi ji is God," he said. Another refugee Ramesh Kumar also echoed similar sentiments and thanked the Government of India and PM Narendra Modi for abrogating Article 370.

"West Pakistani refugees have started getting domicile certificates. Now our children can apply for government jobs. We can also purchase land," he said. Labha Ram Gandhi, President West Pakistani Action Refugee Committee said that refugees were called 'Pakistani' and could not opt for higher education or even apply for jobs.

"I thank PM Modi, Home Minister and the government for abrogating Article 370 and 35 A. Whenever our children go for any recruitment, they were sidelined by calling them Pakistani. For us, all doors were closed as we do not have permanent resident citizenship," he said. "When Article 370 and 35 A was abrogated, we are very happy that we got citizenship rights here. Our children can take further higher education and apply for jobs. We were not allowed to vote earlier. We were called as 'Pakistani'," Gandhi said.

Gandhi said that August 5, the day Union Home Minister announced the abrogation of Article 370 in Parliament last year, is like Independence Day for the refugee community. "Our people have decided that we will celebrate August 5 like Independence Day because that was also like freedom for us. In the view of coronavirus, small programmes will be held at the tehsil level," he said.

Nazir Chaudhary, Tehsildar of Arnia said that 2,000 domicile certificates have been issued in the area. "There is a simple format for issuing a domicile certificate. If any person has any document like ration card, educational qualification, Aadhar card, employee certificate which can prove that that person is living here for 15 years then certificate will be issued. In this area, we have issued around 2,000 domicile certificates," he said.

In May, the Centre has notified 'Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate Procedure Rules 2020', prescribing the procedure for issuance of domicile certificates, which has been made necessary for appointment to any post under the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

UP reports 2,529 new coronavirus cases

As many as 2,529 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, an official said. Addressing a press conference here, Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that the total number of active c...

Twitter says hackers accessed Dutch politician's inbox

Twitter says an elected Dutch official was among 36 account holders whose direct message inboxes were accessed in a recent high-profile hack. The politician, anti-Islam lawmaker Geert Wilders, said Thursday that he was informed by Twitter t...

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Audio clips on toppling Congress govt are genuine, can be sent abroad for tests Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot....

Mamata announces major rejig in TMC ahead of 2021 Bengal polls

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced a major reshuffle in the partys organisation as she gave leadership roles to younger and new faces with an eye on next years assembly elections in West Bengal, party sources sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020