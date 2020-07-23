HIGHLIGHTS
DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark, record 1,129 fatalities in single day New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST
Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL37 PM-MN-LD WATER Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi New Delhi: The northeast has the potential to become India's growth engine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region. DEL50 DEF-ARMY-LD WOMEN Govt issues order for permanent commission of women officers in Army New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has issued an order for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in the Army. DEL35 SHAH-NORTHEAST NE's development, prosperity always priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Manipur water supply project and said the development and prosperity of the Northeast has always been the priority of his government. DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark, record 1,129 fatalities in single day New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL23 RAHUL-CHINA One man's vision cannot be substitute for national vision: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy building his own image, and noted that one man's vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision. DEL49 VIRUS-RECOVERY 29,557 patients recuperate from COVID in 24 hours, highest single-day recovery so far New Delhi: As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. DEL32 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-EXPERTS Xi's obsession to look strong amid domestic discontent likely reasons for China's rogue behaviour, say experts New Delhi: A variety of reasons like growing domestic discontent against President Xi Jinping's economic policies, his obsession to look strong and concerns about international legitimacy may be driving China's misadventures in eastern Ladakh and South China Sea, global strategic affairs experts said on Thursday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL46 VIRUS-HRD-ADMISSIONS COVID-19: Admission criteria for NITs relaxed; minimum 75 pc marks in Class 12 not required New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Thursday announced a relaxation in the admission criteria for NITs and centrally funded technical institutions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, doing away with the requirement of minimum 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams. DEL52 PM-TILAK-LD AZAD Vice president, PM pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of India's independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for the country. LEGAL LGD24 SC-2NDLD RAJASTHAN SPEAKER SC allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on plea of Pilot, 18 MLAs; directions subject to its verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday allowed the Rajasthan High Court to pronounce order on plea of 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, against the Assembly Speaker's notice for initiating disqualification proceedings against them, but said that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court. LGD31 UP-COURT-2NDLD BABRI Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court, records statement Lucknow: A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. LGD30 RJ-HC-PILOT-APPLICATION Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs move plea before Raj HC to include Union govt in list of respondents Jaipur: Sacked Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs, who challenged notices for disqualification issued by the Rajasthan assembly speaker in the high court, moved an application before the court on Thursday to include the Union government in the list of respondents. LGD33 DL-HC-DU-ONLINE DEGREE HC directs DU to take immediate steps to prepare protocol for issuing degrees, marksheets online New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi University to take immediate steps to draw up the protocol for issuing degree certificates, mark sheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features FOREIGN FGN28 CHINA-MARS-2NDLD MISSION China launches first Mars mission Beijing: China successfully launched its first Mars probe on Thursday, aiming to complete orbiting, landing and roving in a single mission, taking an ambitious step towards planetary exploration of the solar system. By K J M Varma FGN11 US-TRUMP-CHINA-MISSIONS Closure of more Chinese embassies 'possible', says Trump as US shuts down consulate in Houston Washington: The US does not rule out the possibility of closing more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country, President Donald Trump has said, hours after Washington ordered the closure of Beijing's consulate in Houston to "protect American intellectual property and private information". By Lalit K Jha.
ALSO READ
Televangelists, megachurches tied to Trump approved for millions in pandemic aid
Trump aides weighed proposals to undermine Hong Kong’s dollar peg -Bloomberg
Trump administration says pandemic aid saved 51 mln jobs. Did it?
Trump admin’s policy change on global students misguided: US varsities, lawmakers
Trump says he will pressure states to reopen schools in fall