Left Menu
Development News Edition

HIGHLIGHTS

DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark, record 1,129 fatalities in single day New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:18 IST
HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 5.15 pm: NATION DEL37 PM-MN-LD WATER Northeast has potential to become India's growth engine: PM Modi New Delhi: The northeast has the potential to become India's growth engine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, noting that peace is now being established in the entire region. DEL50 DEF-ARMY-LD WOMEN Govt issues order for permanent commission of women officers in Army New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence has issued an order for grant of Permanent Commission to women officers in the Army. DEL35 SHAH-NORTHEAST NE's development, prosperity always priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Manipur water supply project and said the development and prosperity of the Northeast has always been the priority of his government. DEL18 VIRUS-LD CASES India's COVID-19 tally crosses 12-lakh mark, record 1,129 fatalities in single day New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 12-lakh mark on Thursday, while the death toll mounted to 29,861 with a record 1,129 fatalities in a day, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL23 RAHUL-CHINA One man's vision cannot be substitute for national vision: Rahul Gandhi New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy building his own image, and noted that one man's vision cannot be a substitute for a national vision. DEL49 VIRUS-RECOVERY 29,557 patients recuperate from COVID in 24 hours, highest single-day recovery so far New Delhi: As many as 29,557 COVID-19 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest recorded in a day so far, taking the recovery rate to 63.18 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. DEL32 SINOINDIA-LADAKH-EXPERTS Xi's obsession to look strong amid domestic discontent likely reasons for China's rogue behaviour, say experts New Delhi: A variety of reasons like growing domestic discontent against President Xi Jinping's economic policies, his obsession to look strong and concerns about international legitimacy may be driving China's misadventures in eastern Ladakh and South China Sea, global strategic affairs experts said on Thursday. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan DEL46 VIRUS-HRD-ADMISSIONS COVID-19: Admission criteria for NITs relaxed; minimum 75 pc marks in Class 12 not required New Delhi: The HRD Ministry on Thursday announced a relaxation in the admission criteria for NITs and centrally funded technical institutions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, doing away with the requirement of minimum 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams. DEL52 PM-TILAK-LD AZAD Vice president, PM pay tributes to Tilak, Azad on their birth anniversary New Delhi: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to two icons of India's independence movement, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Chandrashekhar Azad, on their birth anniversary, saying people should resolve to strive hard to realise their dreams for the country. LEGAL LGD24 SC-2NDLD RAJASTHAN SPEAKER SC allows Rajasthan HC to pass orders on plea of Pilot, 18 MLAs; directions subject to its verdict New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday allowed the Rajasthan High Court to pronounce order on plea of 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, against the Assembly Speaker's notice for initiating disqualification proceedings against them, but said that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court. LGD31 UP-COURT-2NDLD BABRI Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi deposes before court, records statement Lucknow: A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case. LGD30 RJ-HC-PILOT-APPLICATION Sachin Pilot, 18 MLAs move plea before Raj HC to include Union govt in list of respondents Jaipur: Sacked Deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs, who challenged notices for disqualification issued by the Rajasthan assembly speaker in the high court, moved an application before the court on Thursday to include the Union government in the list of respondents. LGD33 DL-HC-DU-ONLINE DEGREE HC directs DU to take immediate steps to prepare protocol for issuing degrees, marksheets online New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Delhi University to take immediate steps to draw up the protocol for issuing degree certificates, mark sheets and transcripts online with digital signatures and security features FOREIGN FGN28 CHINA-MARS-2NDLD MISSION China launches first Mars mission Beijing: China successfully launched its first Mars probe on Thursday, aiming to complete orbiting, landing and roving in a single mission, taking an ambitious step towards planetary exploration of the solar system. By K J M Varma FGN11 US-TRUMP-CHINA-MISSIONS Closure of more Chinese embassies 'possible', says Trump as US shuts down consulate in Houston Washington: The US does not rule out the possibility of closing more Chinese diplomatic missions in the country, President Donald Trump has said, hours after Washington ordered the closure of Beijing's consulate in Houston to "protect American intellectual property and private information". By Lalit K Jha.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Greece warns will do “whatever necessary” in East Med spat

Greece has warned it will do whatever is necessary to defend its sovereign rights in response to plans by neighbor Turkey to proceed with an oil-and-gas research mission south of Greek islands in the Eastern Mediterranean. The dispute over ...

Bengal bus operators not to buy diesel on Mondays in protest against fuel price hike

A section of private bus operators in West Bengal has decided not to buy diesel every Monday from July 27 to protest against the rising fuel prices. Joint Council of Bus Syndicates general secretary Tapan Banerjee said the operators demande...

J&K admin bans construction activities to deal with encroachments

To deal withe encroachments on over 1,500 acres of government land in Jammu, the union territory administration has banned construction activities along the Tawi river and served notices to all land grabbers, officials said on Thursday. T...

Baghdad airport reopens as coronavirus cases approach 100,000

Baghdad International Airport reopened for scheduled commercial flights on Thursday after months of closure during the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit Iraq especially hard in recent weeks. Iraq suspended all flights to and from Baghdad in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020