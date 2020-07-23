Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K admin bans construction activities to deal with encroachments

However, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu has given a stern directive to all the deputy commissioners, particularly DC Jammu to remove all encroachments on government and JDA lands by launching anti-encroachment drives and clear all such areas, particularly Shivalik ranges and Tawi banks, officials said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-07-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 17:37 IST
J&K admin bans construction activities to deal with encroachments

To deal withe encroachments on over 1,500 acres of government land in Jammu, the union territory administration has banned construction activities along the Tawi river and served notices to all land grabbers, officials said on Thursday. The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 9,479 acres of land to the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) for development since 1973 out of which 6,818 acres has not been demarcated. A total of 1,510 acres of land in Jammu city has been encroached upon, they said. The Jammu and Kashmir High Court, which is monitoring the anti-encroachment drive, has pulled up the and district administration for delay in the removal of encroachments on the land along the banks of Tawi river and lower Shivaliks in Jammu. The court have also sought records of lands which have been seized from land grabbers and encroaches

"In exercise of powers vested in me under section 144 CrPc, I do hereby restrain all persons, agencies, firms or anybody from raising any boundary wall, laying plinth or raising any other pucca or kacha construction (residential or commercial) on all kinds of land in villages Jammu Khas, Rakh Raipur, Chak Ganeshu and Chak Sardar Attar Singh", District Magistrate Jammu, Sushma Chauhan said in an order. She said that the order will restrain any construction activity on 8,460 kanals of land initially. The DM said that station house officers will be responsible for implementing the order in their respective jurisdictions and violators should be booked. "Since it is not possible to serve individual notices to all the persons concerned, this order is being passed ex-parte," Chauhan said. According to the order, a major portion of the said state land has been transferred to the JDA and there have been frequent reports of land grabbing in the fragile Nikki Tawi area that have been thwarted by the authorities of district administration, JDA and police, Chauhan said. "It has been noticed that some unscrupulous and anti-social elements have attempted to encroach and grab the state land in the garb of private land (which is interspersed in the Nikki Tawi area) by raising boundary walls, laying plinths or raising other constructions," the DM said. Chauhan further said that there is disturbance of public tranquility and peace when JDA, revenue and police authorities undertake drives for eviction of encroachers and land grabbers. She said it has become imperative to undertake proper demarcation and delineation of the state land before any private claims are allowed to operate. Since 2011, despite Supreme Court and subsequent High Court orders to remove the massive encroachers of thousands of acres of land from lower Shivalik ranges and Tawi river banks, respective governments and deputy commissioners have failed to implement the courts’ orders. However, Lieutenant Governor Girish Chander Murmu has given a stern directive to all the deputy commissioners, particularly DC Jammu to remove all encroachments on government and JDA lands by launching anti-encroachment drives and clear all such areas, particularly Shivalik ranges and Tawi banks, officials said. They said that the LG is personally monitoring the launch of survey and anti-encroachment drives in Jammu city. So far, the JDA has completed the demarcation process in only 33 of 83 villages in Jammu. The total land demarcated by the JDA since 1973 is only 2,245 acres out of which 330 acres has been encroached, they said. Similarly, 1,510 acres of land belonging to the JDA has been encroached in Jammu. Of the total 9,479 acres of land, 223 acres is in possession of Jammu while 1,111 acres has been utilised by the JDA while 93 acres has been regularised, officials said. A total of 3,884 kanals (485 acres) of JDA land has been retrieved till date out of the encroached 12,083 kanals (1510 acres) in Jammu. Around 4,245 cases are pending disposal, they said.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-Wie named U.S. Solheim Cup assistant captain

Michelle Wie-West was confirmed as assistant captain of the 2021 U.S. Solheim Cup team on Thursday but has not ruled out a playing role despite not competing in a PGA Tour event for more than a year.Wie, who has won three Solheim Cups, said...

United Breweries Limited and Inclusive India Foundation Provide Relief Kits for Amphan Super Cyclone Victims in Sunderbans, West Bengal

Mumbai Maharashtra India, July 23 ANIBusinessWire India On May 20, 2020, Amphan Super Cyclone caused widespread damage in West Bengal specifically in the Sundarbans area. Winds at the speed of 160 to 170 kilometres per hour, tore through th...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St dips at open as labor market rebound slows

Wall Streets main indexes fell at the open on Thursday as data showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose last week for the first time in nearly four months, suggesting a recovery in the labor market was stalling.T...

U.S. and Baltic states oppose Russian "rewriting of history"

The United States joined Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia on Thursday in opposing any Russian attempts to rewrite history after President Vladimir Putin said the Baltic states had consented to their 1940 annexation by the Soviet Union. We stan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020