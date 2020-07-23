Pondy CM announces solatium of Rs 1 lakh to kin of COVID-19 victims

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday announced a Rs one lakh solatium each to the families of those who succumbed to COVID-19 in the Union Territory. He made the announcement in the assembly here during a debate on the COVID-19 situation in the union territory.

The Chief Minister said the territorial government had mopped up Rs 9.16 crores so far towards the COVID-19 fund through contributions from public and other sources. Essential commodities worth Rs 700 were being distributed to each of the families in the containment zones.

The government would also provide a solatium of Rs 1 lakh to each of the families of victims of the pandemic, he added. Earlier, members of both the ruling and opposition block expressed their views on intensifying the battle against the virus.

While 34 people had died of the infection so far in the Union Territory, 2,421 Covid cases were reported so far. Narayanasamy noted that 1,400 people were treated and discharged so far from the hospitals.

Presently, there were 987 active cases here..