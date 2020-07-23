Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dental college student found hanging in hostel room

A 26-year-old student of a state-run dental college was found hanging in her hostel room in Kolkata on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. The body was sent for post-mortem examination. A suicide note was found in the room of the married woman who hailed from Raghunathpur in Purulia district of the state, a police officer said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-07-2020 19:10 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 19:10 IST
Dental college student found hanging in hostel room

A 26-year-old student of a state-run dental college was found hanging in her hostel room in Kolkata on Thursday in a suspected case of suicide, police said. Manasi Mondal, a second-year post-graduate trainee of Dr R Ahmed Dental College and Hospital, did not attend her classes on Thursday. Her friends telephoned her but she did not answer.

Her friends then reached Mondal's room and found that the door was bolted from inside. After repeated knocks on the door and calls failed to elicit a response, they informed the hospital authorities and subsequently the police were called. Policemen broke open the door and found that she was hanging from the ceiling. The body was sent for post-mortem examination.

A suicide note was found in the room of the married woman who hailed from Raghunathpur in Purulia district of the state, a police officer said. "It seems to be a case of suicide. We are waiting for the post-mortem report. We also started investigating the matter. Her family members have been informed," he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that she had talked to a friend over phone in the morning..

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. judge to decide if newly imprisoned Michael Cohen can go home again

A federal judge in Manhattan began a hearing on Thursday to consider whether to release Michael Cohen, U.S. President Donald Trumps former personal attorney, who says he was returned to prison two weeks ago in retaliation for plans to publi...

Indians owner calls for 'inclusive' name change dialogue

Cleveland Indians owner Paul Dolan said the organization is engaging with Native American leaders and key stakeholders to determine the franchises path to a potential name change. The team said in a statement released July 3 that it would b...

"He's nuts mom" - Heard shared fears about Depp in 2013

American actress Amber Heard texted her mother in 2013 that she was heartbroken to discover her then boyfriend, Johnny Depp, became violent and abusive when high on drugs and alcohol, likening him to Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.The texts were rea...

"Help us help you", France tells crisis-hit Lebanon

France told Lebanon on Thursday it had no option other than an IMF deal to escape a financial crisis worsening by the day, and Beirut must enact reforms urgently if it is to win foreign aid. Lebanon desperately needs such aid as it wrestles...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020