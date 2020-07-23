Left Menu
Baghjan blowout: Survey for damage assessment, preparation for capping stack underway

Oil India Ltd has issued a statement on blowout in their gas well at Tinsukia's Baghjan stating that the survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress while the crew members of OIL, ONGC, Alert, Schlumberger and other Contractors are at the site and the final preparation for placing Capping Stack is underway.

The final preparation for placing Capping Stack is underway. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Oil India Ltd has issued a statement on blowout in their gas well at Tinsukia's Baghjan stating that the survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress while the crew members of OIL, ONGC, Alert, Schlumberger and other Contractors are at the site and the final preparation for placing Capping Stack is underway. "Survey for assessment of damage for compensation in both Tinsukia and Doomdooma Circle is in progress. A total number of families surveyed till July 22 in both the circle is 1906," said Oil India Ltd.

"Crew members of OIL, ONGC, Alert, Schlumberger and other Contractors are at the site and the final preparation for placing Capping Stack is underway. The Capping stack is ready and is wrapped up with Ceramic blanket and Ceramic cloths. The tubing head spool was removed yesterday," Oil India Ltd added. The Capping stack is ready and is wrapped up with Ceramic blanket and Ceramic cloths. Final Preparation for Killing Operation after Capping of the Well: Sufficient chemicals are in place at the site. Recce already carried out for Coil tubing job and BP placement after the well-killing operation.

According to the official statement of Oil India Ltd, an ecological survey was carried out in the DSNP, Maguri-Motapung Beel and Baghjan area. Environment Monitoring by M/s ERM has been completed prior to Capping of well. Post monitoring of the well will be carried out after capping of the well. Recording of data at already installed analysers is in progress. Sample collection for monitoring of air quality and noise level for analysis is also being carried out.

Site preparation prior to bioremediation job in high land areas along the roadside from Kaliapani Bridge to Baghjan village is in progress. The recording is in progress for seismological study in the vicinity of Baghjan-5 well.

IIT- Guwahati Study on Thermal Mapping and Sonic Measurement: The team from IIT Guwahati completed data collection for thermal imaging and sound measurement at required areas under the guidance of district officials and OIL team. Interpretation of the data will be carried out using specialized software at IIT Guwahati and the report will be submitted soon. "The three experts from Alert who sustained minor burn injury yesterday while removing the tubing head spool, are doing perfectly alright. Today morning OIL doctors visited them in the guest house and confirmed good recovery," said Oil India Ltd.

Fabrication jobs as per the requirement are being carried out at site Workshop facility. Few oil/gas wells under Baghjan EPS are shut in since 07-07-2020 forced by protesters. Some wells were opened yesterday, Oil India Ltd stated.

Blockade at Drilling/Workover Locations: Blockade at 1 workover location was lifted yesterday. Operation at 2 drilling locations and 3 workover locations continue to be obstructed. Due to stoppage/blockades, there was production loss of 310 MT of Crude Oil and 1.17 MMSCM of Natural Gas as reported on 22-07-2020. Operations were disrupted in 10 Oil wells and 05 gas wells. Cumulative production loss since 27th May 2020 due to bandhs and blockades: 15900 MT Crude oil, 35.17 MMSCM of natural gas.

On May 27 this year, a blowout occurred after the well suddenly became active while OIL was carrying out workover operations in the gas-producing well Baghjan-5 under Baghjan Oilfield. The well caught fire on June 9. (ANI)

