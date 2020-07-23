Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Maharashtra adds 9,895 cases; 298 die, 6484 recover

Maharashtra registered 9,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502, while 298 more patients succumbed to the infection, 55 of them in Mumbai, the health department said. Currently, 8,74,267people are in home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,47,502, new cases 9,895, deaths 12,854, discharged 1,94,253, active cases 1,40,395, people tested so far 17,37,716..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:11 IST
COVID-19: Maharashtra adds 9,895 cases; 298 die, 6484 recover
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra registered 9,895 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502, while 298 more patients succumbed to the infection, 55 of them in Mumbai, the health department said. With 298 deaths, the toll increased to 12,854, said a statement from thestate health department.

It said6,484 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 1,94,253. At present, there are 1,40,395active cases in the state, where so far,17,37,716 people have been tested for the viral disease.

Of the total new cases, Mumbai reported 1,245, Pune city 1,801 and its neighbouring township Pimpri-Chinchwad950 cases. Aurangabad city recorded182 new cases, Nashik city 383 and Solapur city 171.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region recorded 3,972 new cases and 130 deaths. With this, the total cases in the MMR, which consists of Mumbai city and parts of its adjoining districts, rose to 2,13,950, while the death toll shot up to 8649.

Mumbai alone has 1,05,923 cases, while 55 deaths on Thursday raised the toll is 5930. Among the worst-hit satellite cities in the MMR, Thane city saw its COVID-19 tally rising to 18,320, while Kalyan- Dombivli has recorded 19,880 cases so far.

The state's COVID-19 recovery rate is55.9 per cent andthe fatality rate 3.7 per cent, the release said. Currently, 8,74,267people are in home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,47,502, new cases 9,895, deaths 12,854, discharged 1,94,253, active cases 1,40,395, people tested so far 17,37,716.

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

6,472 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu has reported 6,472 new COVID-19 cases and 88 deaths on Thursday, according to the State Health Department.The total number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,92,964 in the state, said the Health Department.There are 52,939 active c...

Uttarakhand's COVID-19 tally rises by 145 to reach 5,445

Uttarakhands COVID-19 tally shot up to 5,445 on Thursday with 145 more people testing positive for the viral infection, while the death toll rose to 60 with three patients succumbing to the disease, according to health bulletin. Of the tota...

Gadkari stresses need for making microfinance easily available to poor through social institution

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday emphasised on the need for making microfinance easily available to the poor through a social institution. The minister said he has already had a discussion with NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, its Vice-...

Odisha Higher Education Minister requests HRD Minister to not make final UG, PG exams mandatory

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo wrote a letter to Union Human Resource Development HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday requesting him to not make it mandatory to conduct final term examinations of undergraduatepostgraduate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020