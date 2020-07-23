Delhi reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Delhi on Thursday reported 1,041 new COVID-19 cases taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 1,27,364. According to a bulletin of Delhi government, 26 deaths were reported today taking the death toll to 3,745.

As many as 1,415 patients recovered/discharged/migrated today, taking the total number of recovered/discharged/migrated patients to 1,09,065. Delhi's total count of active cases came down to 14,554 on Thursday from 14,954 a day earlier.

The bulletin said a total of 5,761 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 12,465 rapid antigen tests were conducted today. So far 8,89,597 tests have been conducted. (ANI)