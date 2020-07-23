Left Menu
COVID-19 cases go past 50,000-mark in Telangana

With the state government ramping up testing, the cumulative sample positivity rate has been on the decline since the last several days. The number of vacant isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds was 10,920 and 2,921 and 1,386 respectively.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 24-07-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 23:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The tally of COVID-19 cases in Telangana crossed 50,000 on Thursday with 1,567 new cases being reported. The number of deaths rose to 447 after nine more people died of the virus.

Of the 1,567 cases, 662 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits followed by Ranga Reddy and Warangal urban districts with 213 and 75 cases respectively. The total number of cases stood at 50,826.

A bulletin said 39,327 people have recovered so far, while 11,052 were under treatment. The bulletin said 13,367 samples were tested during the day. Cumulatively, 3,22,326 samples have been tested.

It said the tests per million population was 8,058 and the cumulative sample positivity ratewas 15.8 per cent. With the state government ramping up testing, the cumulative sample positivity rate has been on the decline since the last several days.

The number of vacant isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds was 10,920 and 2,921 and 1,386 respectively. The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating COVID-19 patients and that sufficient beds are available in government hospitals.

It said people can contact 9154170960 on Whatsapp for any grievances on private hospitals/laboratories.

