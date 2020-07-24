Left Menu
Development News Edition

AK-47, Chinese pistols, grenades recovered during search operation in J-K's Baramulla

One AK-47, five Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades and other warlike stores were recovered during a search operation launched on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rampur Sector of Baramulla district, the Indian Army said.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-07-2020 08:58 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 08:56 IST
AK-47, Chinese pistols, grenades recovered during search operation in J-K's Baramulla
Visual of recovered AK-47, five Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades and other warlike stores.. Image Credit: ANI

One AK-47, five Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades, and other warlike stores were recovered during a search operation launched on Wednesday along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rampur sector of Baramulla district, the Indian Army said. The search operation was launched in Hathlanga, Rampur Sector after security forces received input regarding likely weapon drop along the Line of Control ahead of Anti Infiltration Obstacle System (AIOS).

"On 22 July 2020 late evening, input was received regarding likely weapon drop along the Line of Control ahead of AIOS. On this basis, a search operation was launched along the Line of Control in Hathlanga, Rampur Sector, Baramulla district," the Army said. "During the search operation, a weapon cache was discovered. Recoveries include one AK-47 with magazines, 5 Chinese pistols with magazines, 24 grenades, and other warlike stores," it said.

ANI had earlier reported that security forces at India-Pakistan border have been put on high alert after an intelligence input revealed that terrorists are trying to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir to carry out 'action'. According to the input, "There is likely presence of armed terrorists in Bhimber Gali and Naushera sectors with an intention to infiltrate to carry out BAT (Border Action Team) action."

Forces suspect that the BAT of Pakistan Army is facilitating terrorists to carry out action soon. There have been movements of terrorists towards the Indian side. "Patrolling has been enhanced and there will be extra deployments during the night. Any misadventures of Pakistan will be responded effectively," a senior BSF official had said.

"During this season, BAT facilitates terrorists to infiltrate into India. After getting them trained at various known locations, BAT and other Pakistani agencies send them near the border and when they fail in multiple attempts, they plan action with these terrorists to facilitate them," a senior government official said. Pakistan's BAT consists of its army commandos and terrorists belonging to various terror outfits like Jaish-e-Mohammad, Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, etc. BAT has started targeting civilians as well.

Earlier, DIG Baramulla M Suleman said that arms and ammunition recovered from the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists killed in Sopore encounter on the intervening night of July 11-July 12 shows that "they were planning a big attack". On July 19, Commander of the Army's 12-Sector, Ajay Katoch said that the presence of Pakistani terrorists was seen in the last five to six operations which have taken place since June in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

TRENDING

SWAMIH fund approved 81 projects with investment of Rs 8767 crore

Nigeria: FEC approves fund of N75 billion for youth investment

Ethiopia introduces motorbikes restriction to tackle rising crime

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; Mexican cave artifacts show earlier arrival of humans in North America and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate, retaliating for Houston

China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, in a tit-for-tat response to being told to shut its consulate in Houston earlier this week, as relations between the two world powers deteriorated furt...

Soccer-Leicester keeper Schmeichel defends under-fire De Gea

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the criticism being levelled at his Manchester United counterpart David de Gea was building a dangerous narrative. Calls for De Gea to be dropped have grown after the 29-year-olds mistakes in...

China's disregard for international water laws lead to worsening of ties with countries in South China Sea

Chinas fearless disregard for international water laws has finally severed its ties with neighboring countries in the South China Sea. Recently, the Philippines publicly called on China to comply with the 2016 arbitral ruling which had rule...

Nurse infected with COVID-19 approaches Delhi HC after hospital sacks her, 83 staff members

A nurse of HAH Centenary Hospital, infected with COVID-19, has knocked the door of the Delhi High Court challenging termination of her employment and other 83 staff members of the hospitals. Gufrana Khatoon, a nurse of COVID-19 designated H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020