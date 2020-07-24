PR firms give fake social media followers to celebs: Deshmukh

Several PR agencies provide "fake" social media followers to Bollywood celebrities or other "big people" and such followers are used for trolling and data theft, MaharashtraHome Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Friday. The Maharashtra police will probe into the matter, he said.

