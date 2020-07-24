Left Menu
Maha: New COVID-19 cases found at housing complexes in Thane

The toll in Kalyan has reached 281, with nine deaths reported on Thursday, he added. Thane city comes close second with 16,859 COVID-19 cases and 586 deaths, the official said.

With close to 74,000 cases of COVID-19 recorded in Maharashtra's Thane district so far, the authorities on Friday noted that new infections are being detected in housing complexes and not slums as seen before. As many as 1,718 cases were reported in Thane district on Thursday, taking the tally to 73,922, while the toll has gone up to 2,053, an official said.

Fresh COVID-19 cases are now emerging from big housing complexes and not slums as seen before, Thane municipal commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma said. "We have to concentrate more on housing complexes and impose certain restrictions on them," he said, adding that residential buildings will now have to record movement of visitors.

Among the major towns and cities in the district, Kalyan has recorded 17,389 COVID-19 cases and accounts for 24 per cent of the region's tally, he said. The toll in Kalyan has reached 281, with nine deaths reported on Thursday, he added.

Thane city comes close second with 16,859 COVID-19 cases and 586 deaths, the official said. There were 24,209 active cases in the district as of Thursday, while mortality rate stood at 2.7 per cent, he said.

Meanwhile, two COVID-19 patients escaped from at the civic-run CSMH at Kalwa town late on Thursday and efforts were underway to nab them, deputy municipal commissioner Sandeep Malavi said. As per official data, neighbouring Palghar district has recorded 242 fresh cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths on Thursday.

With this, the district's tally has gone up to 12,839, while the toll reached 244, it was stated..

