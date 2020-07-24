Left Menu
97 more COVID-19 cases in Puducherry

Puducherry has reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 2,513, said the Government of Puducherry on Friday.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-07-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 14:27 IST
Representative Image.. Image Credit: ANI

Puducherry has reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the Union Territory to 2,513, said the Government of Puducherry on Friday. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 996 cases are active. While 1,483 have been discharged, the death toll stands at 34.

India reported the highest single-day spike of 49,310 coronavirus cases on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 740 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 30,601. The total COVID-19 positive cases stand at 12,87,945 including 4,40,135 active cases, 8,17,209 cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

