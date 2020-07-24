Left Menu
50-60 pc jump in ceasefire violations by Pak in J-K in 2020: DGP Dilbag Singh

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said that there has been an increase of 50-60 per cent in ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan as compared to last year in the Union Territory.

J-K DGP Dilbag Singh speaking to reporters in Udhampur on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Friday said that there has been an increase of 50-60 per cent in ceasefire violations committed by Pakistan as compared to last year in the Union Territory. "There was an increase of 70 per cent in incidents of ceasefire violations in 2019 in comparison to 2018. If we compare with the last year, there is an increase of 50-60 per cent. Pakistan and its agencies aim to send more number of terrorists while they violate ceasefire," Singh told reporters here.

He, however, contended that the number of militants has reduced in the area and that the police force is committed to reducing the number even further. "The number of militants has gone down and we are committed to reducing the number of militants further. The border grid has strengthened from earlier times and working better than before due to which infiltration has reduced. One of our police officers lost his life in Anantnag but we have to continually engage in the battle against terrorism," Singh added.

Earlier on July 13, the DGP had informed that two terrorists from the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were neutralised by the security forces in an encounter at Anantnag. "Both terrorists neutralised in the Anantnag encounter. They belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed. As per preliminary identification, one was a local terrorist and another was Pakistani. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered," he said. (ANI)

