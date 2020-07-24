Man's crushed body found on railway track in Gr Noida
The crushed body of an unidentified man was found along a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said The deceased man was about 5.5 ft tall and aged around 30 years, a senior officer said. We are also probing how the incident took place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said.PTI | Noida | Updated: 24-07-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 17:44 IST
The crushed body of an unidentified man was found along a railway track in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday, police said
The deceased man was about 5.5 ft tall and aged around 30 years, a senior officer said. The body was spotted near Chhaprola village in Rabupura area by some locals in the morning who alerted the police
“Prima facie it appears that the man got crushed by a train. The identity has not been established yet and efforts are underway to ascertain it. We are also probing how the incident took place,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander said. The body has been sent for post mortem and further proceedings are being carried out, he added.
