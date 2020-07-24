Left Menu
Manager held after cafe in Dwarka found serving liquor during Excise dept raid

During the ''Unlock 2'', serving of liquor is not allowed in restaurant, clubs, hotels and bars in the national capital. An official said that during the raid conducted on Thursday, the manager of the cafe was apprehended from the spot and a case registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Excise Act, Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act at Palam Village police station.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 24-07-2020 20:27 IST
The Delhi Excise department raided a cafe which was illegally serving liquor to its customers in Dwarka as the city government intensified the drive against establishments violating the rules, officials said on Friday. During the ''Unlock 2'', serving of liquor is not allowed in restaurant, clubs, hotels and bars in the national capital.

An official said that during the raid conducted on Thursday, the manager of the cafe was apprehended from the spot and a case registered under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Excise Act, Epidemic Act and Disaster Management Act at Palam Village police station. The cafe was found serving liquor and hookah to around 40 customers.

The drive was launched after the department received information that some establishments like restaurants, clubs and hotels are illegally serving liquor in several areas of the city. "Excise dept raided a cafe house in Sec 7 Dwarka where illegal liquor was being served. FIR under IPC, Epidemic act and Disaster management act has been registered. Manager of cafe has been arrested," Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

According to the Excise department, this is the third case registered against such restaurants serving liquor in the last 10 days. The officials said the department received a tip-off on Thursday based on which a team of southwest District, headed by Sub-Inspector Pawan Dahiya conducted the raid on the cafe in Sector 7 of Dwarka.

