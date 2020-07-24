Karnataka govt refixes rates for RT-PCR, Antigen testing

Karnataka Government on Friday issued an order regarding the refixation of rates for RT-PCR testing and Rapid Antigen testing for private laboratories in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The state induced Task Force Committee has revised the rate of RT-PCR testing to cost Rs 2,000 per test and Rapid Antigen testing for private samples to cost Rs 700 per sample.

Ceiling rate for private samples in private laboratories including screening test and confirmatory test is Rs 3,000 per test, read the order The cost is inclusive of the price of Personal protective equipment (PPE) kit, stated the government in the order.

Karnataka has reported 5,007 new COVID-19 positive cases and 110 deaths on Friday. The total number of cases stands at 85,870 including 52,791 active cases and 1,724 deaths, added the state Government. (ANI)