Eight more COVID-19 deaths in Rajasthan, BJP MP Meena tests positive

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena is among the 958 people who tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan where eight more COVID-19 deaths were reported on Friday, officials said. The total number of coronavirus infection cases reported in the state so far has reached 34,178 of which 9,029 patients are under treatment and 23,536 have recovered. The death toll has climbed to 602.

Among the fresh fatalities, five were reported from Jodhpur, two from Barmer and one from Nagaur, an official said. The state capital alone has so far recorded 179 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Jodhpur 79, Bharatpur 46, Kota, Bikaner and Ajmer 30 each, Pali 24, Nagaur 22 and Dholpur 15. The official said that of the 958 new cases reported on Friday, 224 were from Alwar, 158 from Jodhpur, 84 from Jaipur and 62 from Bikaner.

BJP MP Meena is undergoing treatment at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jaipur. In a tweet, he said, "My health was not good for the last several days and I along with my personal staff tested positive for coronavirus. My request is that anyone who has come in contact with me in the last 10 days should take care of his health. With all your prayers, I will get well soon".