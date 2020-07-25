Left Menu
Goa govt to construct new Raj Bhavan building

The decision to construct the new Raj Bhavan complex was announced by Sawant after the existing 16th century colonial structure was declared a 'heritage building' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a government spokesperson said in a statement. The chief minister made this announcement during a meeting with officials at his residence in Panaji on Friday to review the ongoing maintenance work of the Raj Bhavan and its restoration.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 25-07-2020 10:49 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 10:45 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Goa government has decided to construct a new Raj Bhavan building in the state and tenders for the works like identification of land and its design could be tendered before April next year, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has announced. The decision to construct the new Raj Bhavan complex was announced by Sawant after the existing 16th century colonial structure was declared a 'heritage building' by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), a government spokesperson said in a statement.

The chief minister made this announcement during a meeting with officials at his residence in Panaji on Friday to review the ongoing maintenance work of the Raj Bhavan and its restoration. The Raj Bhavan is currently located at Dona Paula near Panaji.

"The chief minister announced the decision to construct new premises for Raj Bhavan and suggested to carry on the procedures like identifying of land, its design, work of which could be tendered before April 2021," the spokesperson said. "The CM said that the existing centuries old building has been declared a heritage site by the ASI. He stressed on the need to sustain the originality and uniqueness of the existing building," he added.

During the meeting, state Chief Secretary Parimal Rai suggested that the new complex should have sufficient land for the landing of three helicopters. Known as 'Palacio de Cabo', the existing Raj Bhavan is operating from a sprawling 88 acres of land located on a cape overlooking the Arabian sea.

The building was a seat of power even during the Portuguese rule and residence of governors that ruled the colony..

Videos

