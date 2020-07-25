14-year-old boy held for raping toddler in UP's Bulandshahr

A 14-year-old boy has been taken in police custody for allegedly raping a 2.5-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Saturday. Around a dozen men from the village in Dibai area have been booked for threatening the girl's family against approaching the police over the incident on Friday, the officials said.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family and the matter is under investigation. “No external injury was found during preliminary check up by doctors. The 14-year-old accused has been taken into custody and the girl sent to district hospital for detailed medical examination,” Singh said.

He said during initial probe some villagers told the police that the girl had fallen somewhere near her house and the boy had “probably just picked her up in his lap”. “But the girl's family has alleged sexual offence, both natural and unnatural, with the girl by the boy. We are awaiting detailed medical report at the moment to proceed further,” the district police chief said.

He added that a panchayat was held in the village by locals on Friday in connection with the matter but the moment the police got to know about it, legal proceedings were initiated in the case. “The boy has been named in the FIR as the accused, while 10-12 other persons of the village have also been accused of intimidating the girl's family against approaching the police over the matter. These people have also been booked,” Singh added.