Left Menu
Development News Edition

14-year-old boy held for raping toddler in UP's Bulandshahr

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 20:37 IST
14-year-old boy held for raping toddler in UP's Bulandshahr

A 14-year-old boy has been taken in police custody for allegedly raping a 2.5-year-old girl at a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, officials said on Saturday. Around a dozen men from the village in Dibai area have been booked for threatening the girl's family against approaching the police over the incident on Friday, the officials said.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said an FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint from the girl's family and the matter is under investigation. “No external injury was found during preliminary check up by doctors. The 14-year-old accused has been taken into custody and the girl sent to district hospital for detailed medical examination,” Singh said.

He said during initial probe some villagers told the police that the girl had fallen somewhere near her house and the boy had “probably just picked her up in his lap”. “But the girl's family has alleged sexual offence, both natural and unnatural, with the girl by the boy. We are awaiting detailed medical report at the moment to proceed further,” the district police chief said.

He added that a panchayat was held in the village by locals on Friday in connection with the matter but the moment the police got to know about it, legal proceedings were initiated in the case. “The boy has been named in the FIR as the accused, while 10-12 other persons of the village have also been accused of intimidating the girl's family against approaching the police over the matter. These people have also been booked,” Singh added.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM hails Canada's move of not recognising 'Referendum 2020'

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday welcomed Canadas decision not to recognise the results of Referendum 2020 being organised by the pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice SFJ. Referendum 2020 is a campaign by the SFJ for a sep...

NBT distributes 500 mythological books for COVID patients in Ghaziabad

The National Book Trust has provided 500 books for asymptomatic COVID-19 patients in Ghaziabad, the district magistrate said on Saturday. Accepting the district administrations request, the state-run publishing house has provided the books ...

1989 villages in 19 Karna districts identified as flood prone

The Karnataka government on Saturday said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone, as it prepares to face the ongoing rainy season. In 19 districts, about 1,989 villages have been identified o...

ER cancels special trains due to lockdown in Bengal on July 29

The Eastern Railway ER on Saturday cancelled special trains that were scheduled to originate from or arrive at some stations in West Bengal on July 29 in view of a lockdown announced in the state on that date to stem the rise in COVID-19 ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020