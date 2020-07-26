Two children drown in Assam's Barpeta district

Two children drown in Assam's Barpeta districtPTI | Barpeta | Updated: 26-07-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 00:48 IST
Two children drowned in a river in Assam's Barpeta district on Saturday when they fell into the water while playing, officials said. The incident happened near their houses at Barvita under the Kalgachiya revenue circle of the district, they said.
Local people fished out the bodies of Shariful Islam (4) and Rabiya Khatun (2). The bodies were sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination, the official added.
