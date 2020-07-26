Our armed forces' valour inspire generations: PM on Kargil Vijay Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations. The prime minister used the hashtag #CourageInKargil.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 10:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to armed forces to mark the 21st anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war, saying their valour continues to inspire generations. The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country's Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks in Kargil
The day is observed as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to commemorate India's victory
"On Kargil Vijay Diwas, we remember the courage and determination of our armed forces, who steadfastly protected our nation in 1999. Their valour continues to inspire generations," Modi tweeted, adding that he would speak more about it in his Mann Ki Baat address. The prime minister used the hashtag #CourageInKargil.
ALSO READ
Indian Ambassador holds virtual interaction with Sikh leaders in US
COVID-19: 1,500 Indians to be repatriated from S Africa on Sunday
Indian-American elected delegate to GOP convention for fifth consecutive time
Indian-American scientist appointed acting head of top US agriculture research organisation
COVID-19: Last batch of Indians to leave for home from S Africa on Sunday