6,986 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Tamil Nadu

A total of 6,986 fresh COVID-19 cases and 85 deaths were reported from Tamil Nadu on Sunday, a bulletin from the state's health department stated. Chennai reported 1,155 new cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 94,695, out of which are 13,744 active.

The state now has a total of 2,13,723 positive cases, including 53,703 active cases and 1,56,526 recoveries. So far, 3494 lives have been claimed by the infectious virus. (ANI)