Digvijaya Singh urges Raj governor to call special session

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-07-2020 22:26 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@digvijaya_28)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday urged Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra to accept the state cabinet's "constitutional" demand for convening a special session of the Legislative Assembly. Releasing a video as part of the "Speak up for Democracy" campaign of the Congress, Singh said, "I request the governor to accept the constitutional demand of the state government (in Rajasthan) to call the session. The governor has also taken the oath in the name of constitution".

Singh said the Congress was opposing conspiracies of the BJP, which he alleged was "trying to buy a popular mandate". The Rajasthan government, fighting for survival after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's now sacked deputy Sachin Pilot staged a rebellion with 18 other MLAs following a bitter and prolonged feud, has been pushing the governor for an opportunity to prove its numbers on the floor of the house.

The Gehlot-led cabinet has sent the governor a revised proposal for an assembly session on July 31.

