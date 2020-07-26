Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim reports first COVID-19 death, 46 new cases

Sikkim on Sunday reported its first coronavirus death with an elderly man succumbing to the disease at a state-run hospital, a health department official said. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Sikkim rose to 545 with 46 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours, the official said. South District reported the maximum of 31 positive cases followed by 14 in East Sikkim and one in West Sikkim.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 26-07-2020 23:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2020 22:38 IST
Sikkim reports first COVID-19 death, 46 new cases
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sikkim on Sunday reported its first coronavirus death with an elderly man succumbing to the disease at a state-run hospital, a health department official said. The 74-year-old resident of Rongli Sub-Division in East Sikkim died this morning due to COVID-19. He was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, Director General-cum-Secretary, Health, Pempa T Bhutia said. He was brought to Sir Thutob Namgyal Memorial (STNM) hospital on Saturday night after testing positive for the disease through rapid antigen kit and later shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU). He succumbed to the disease Sunday morning, the official said.

The victim's last rites will be performed as per the Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) laid down by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC), he said. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also mourned the demise of the victim, who was a former government high school headmaster. Tamang urged the people to remain calm and continue to follow the guidelines to contain COVID-19. Meanwhile, the COVID-19 tally in Sikkim rose to 545 with 46 persons testing positive in the past 24 hours, the official said.

South District reported the maximum of 31 positive cases followed by 14 in East Sikkim and one in West Sikkim. While 148 patients have recovered from the disease, the number of active patients stood at 397, Bhutia said.

Of the total 545 COVID-19 cases, 380 have been reported from East Sikkim followed by 123 in South Sikkim, 41 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim. Alarmed by the surge in COVID-19 cases in Sikkim, the state government extended the lockdown till August 1, according to a notification issued by Chief Secretary S C Gupta.

All educational institutions in Sikkim shall remain close till August 31, Education Minister Kunga Nima Lepcha said.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 releases on July 28, cast, synopsis revealed, more on its Netflix release

Forest dept allowed to kill wild boars, TN govt tells HC

Tight security outside U.S. Chengdu consulate after China orders closure

Park Seo-joon talked on his rumoured relationship with Park Min-young – know in details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 11 fresh COVID-19 deaths; cases rise to 36,430

Rajasthan recorded 11 deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the number of fatalities in the state to 624, while 1,132 fresh cases pushed the tally to 36,430, an official said.A total of 9,852 patients are under treatment, whereas 24,852 ...

Daredevil divers plunge from Bosnian bridge in centuries-old tradition

Divers hurled themselves from a 24-metre 79-ft high Ottoman-era bridge in the Bosnian town of Mostar on Sunday, staging a centuries-old contest even though the COVID-19 pandemic prevented many visitors from coming.The picturesque southern t...

Actor Sonu Sood gifts tractor to AP farmer after video of his plight goes viral

Reel life villain Sonu Sood turned real life hero once again, this time by gifting a tractor on Sunday to a farmer in a remote village in Andhra Pradesh to help him till the land. The actor came up with the gift after coming through a video...

Soccer-Everton stalwart Baines retires from football

Everton defender Leighton Baines has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35, ending a 13-year stay at his boyhood club where he is regarded as among the best left backs in the Merseysiders history. Baines took his bow as a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020