MP: Administration declares lockdown in Katni district from July 26 to August 2

Taking the rising number of Corona cases in the state into consideration, a complete lockdown from 8:00 pm on Sunday, July 26, to 5:00 am on August 2 has been declared in the Katni district of Madhya Pradesh. The district collector of Katni, Shashi Bhushan Singh issued a notice informing about the move on Sunday.

According to the notice, there will be a total lockdown in the entire Katni district. No one will be allowed to leave their house during this period. No transportation will be permitted inside the district limits. The traffic coming and going outside the district as well as the Municipal Corporation's limits will also be prohibited. The notice further mentioned that all business establishments, educational institutes, all public places including markets, parks, gyms, hotels, shopping complexes, religious places will remain closed during the period of lockdown. All forms of public transportation, public gatherings will also be prohibited from functioning.

Drinking, smoking, consuming tobacco, along with spitting in public places will also be not allowed during this time. The notice added that construction work will be allowed during the period of lockdown, with proper precautions in place.

As per Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Madhya Pradesh has reported a total of 26,926 cases till Sunday, out of which 7,639 are active cases. 18,488 people in the state are cured of the viral infection and 799 people have lost their lives to it. The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chauhan is also infected by the Coronavirus. (ANI)