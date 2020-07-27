IIMA survey hails Guj CM dashboard for COVID coordination

A survey conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) has hailed the dashboard through which Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani coordinates with various stakeholders in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly 80 per cent of the 2,387 respondent citizens have expressed their satisfaction with the leadership of the CM during the time of COVID-19 pandemic, it said.

Similarly, 70 per cent of respondent health workers are satisfied with the CM's support in terms of communication, building trust, and overall handling of the crisis. Nearly 53 per cent of health workers and 51 per cent administrative workers find the CM's leadership and support "excellent", as per the survey. The survey is part of a report prepared by IIMA faculty member Ranjan Kumar Ghosh and his team, with the aim to provide "an overview of the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat and the dynamic yet effective strategies adopted by the state government" with a caveat that the pandemic is far from being over.

Among other observations, the survey noticed an increasing awareness regarding sanitation among citizens who are averse to spitting in public, and overwhelming 72 per cent respondent citizens in Ahmedabad and Surat preferring to buy essential items online during the lockdown, it said. As on July 26, the number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat stood at 55,822 with 2,326 deaths, as per state Health department.