3 assailants loot over Rs 10 lakh cash from bank in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Three unidentified armed men looted over Rs 10 lakh from a bank branch in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Monday, police said. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Daljit Singh, the masked men entered the bank branch in Gilzian at 10:35 am and looted Rs 10.50 lakh cash. They pointed a pistol at the bank's cashier and took the money, police said, adding that the assailants then fled on a motorcycle.

At the time of the incident, a sweeper and a customer were also present in the bank branch, however, its manager was not there, police said. A case has been registered and several police teams have been sent in search of the culprits, they said.