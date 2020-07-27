Chhattisgarh govt extends lockdown in coronavirus-hit areas till Aug 6

A decision has been taken to extend the lockdown period in the hotspot areas till August 6, to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh. Considering the status quo of the districts in terms of the number of COVID-19 positive cases, the District Collector will take the decision regarding the lockdown at the local-level.

This decision was taken after a detailed discussion over corona infection status quo in the state, at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel at his residence office. Cabinet Ministers were present on the occasion. Providing information about the decisions taken at the meeting, Agriculture and Water Resources Minister Ravindra Choubey said, "In view of the rapid spread of the virus in big cities like Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur, the state government has extended the lockdown period till 6 August."

Moreover, instructions have been given to ensure strict observance of the norms of lockdown in areas where the risk is high. Senior officials of the Health Departments have been instructed to make health services more effective for the prevention and treatment of corona infection in the state. Health officials have also been directed to ensure the facilitation of more beds for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitals.

Directions have been given to the district collectors to ensure the availability of Lab technicians, ANMs and health workers, utilising District Mineral Fund. The current status of Kharif crops in the state was also discussed in detail at the high-level meeting.

Considering the requirement for irrigation of Kharif crops and the availability of water in the reservoirs, a decision has been taken in the meeting to release water from the reservoirs from July 28. In the meeting, the topic of appointments on the remaining vacant posts of corporation, board, commission and authority was also deliberated upon. (ANI)