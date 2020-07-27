Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 23:15 IST
Three held for snatching gold chain from NDMC employee

Three men were arrested for allegedly snatching a gold chain from an NDMC employee in Mandir Marg area in the national capital, police said on Monday. The accused, identified as Sonu Singh (32), Akash (23) and Akshay (23), are all residents of Paharganj in Central Delhi, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday around 7 pm near Doctor's lane, Gole Market when Raju Thikka, an NDMC employee received a phone call while he was returning home on his scooter. He attended the call after parking his vehicle on the roadside. Meanwhile, two bike-borne men snatched his gold chain. The third accused waited for his accomplices in the car he was driving. The victim told police that the two men were wearing black T-shirt and one of them had long hair.

In a CCTV footage, the two men wearing the same black T-shirt, as described by the Thikka, were seen stepping out of a car with helmets. The two left the spot in an auto-rickshaw. The car was also missing from the scene. However, within a few minutes, the two were seen speeding away on motorcycle towards Gole Market roundabout.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Eish Singhal said their team managed to nab the three from RK Ashram Road near Gole Market late in the evening after their car was intercepted by the police at the picket. Sonu drove the car, while his associates Akash and Akshay executed the snatching, he said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that due to extensive checking of two-wheelers at the pickets deployed in the area of New Delhi, the trio travelled in the car to move around and search for the potential target. They kept their motorcycle parked in advance near hospitals, metro parking or on the roadside, the DCP said. The snatched gold chain, car and motorcycle used in the crime have been recovered, he said.

