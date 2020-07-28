Over one quintal ganja seized in Kolkata, 7 arrested

Over one quintal ganja was seized and seven persons arrested in a raid by the police in Kolkata's Amherst Street area, an officer said on Monday. Total 134.77 kg of ganja was seized from three goods vehicles in a raid by sleuths of the narcotics cell of Kolkata Police's Detective Department and the Special Task Force (STF), he said.

The arrests were made when they waiting for the purchaser at Raja Ram Mohan Sarani on Sunday, the police officer said. The approximate market price of the seized ganja is Rs 10 lakhs, he added.

"All the accused were produced at a city court, following which they were remanded to police custody till July 28," the officer said..