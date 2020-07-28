FIR against man for forcing two brothers into bonded labour

An FIR has been registered against a man for allegedly forcing two brothers to work as bonded labourers in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday. The accused, identified as Nilesh Tangdi, promised a salary of Rs 7,000 each per month to the two victims, aged 22 and 24, to work at his commercial establishment in Khardi village, but allegedly did not pay it, as per the FIR.

The victims lodged a complaint on Monday following which the police registered an FIR against the accused under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, an official at Bhiwandi taluka police station said. No arrest has been made so far, he said.

Bhiwandi tehsildar Shashikant Gaikwad on Monday issued certificates to the two victims which will help them avail rehabilitation benefits of the government..